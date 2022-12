Germany: Dresden Police give all-clear after hostage-taking [UPDATE]

Police said they had ended a suspected hostage-taking in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday, after evacuating a shopping mall in the historic city centre and shutting the famous Striezelmarkt Christmas market. The perpetrator died as a result of injuries sustained while being detained by special forces.

“All-clear! The hostage situation in Dresden is over!” the services wrote on Twitter, adding that two people who appeared to be unharmed were in its care.

It did not provide any details on the suspect.

German daily Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.

Radio Dresden said on its website earlier that an armed man had entered the Ammonhof office building, where the radio station is located, around 8.30 am local time (0730 GMT) and that shots had been fired.

Also, news outlet TAG24 earlier cited police as saying that a 40-year-old German man was believed to have killed his 62-year-old mother in an apartment building in the Prohlis district of Dresden, southeast of the city centre.

It said that police said the hostage-taking at the Altmarkt-Galerie shopping mall was related to the killing but declined to provide further details.

An individual, David W., aged 40, died as a result of injuries sustained while being detained by special forces, German daily Bild reported on Saturday afternoon.

The incident comes as security has shifted into focus in Germany, after investigators earlier this week foiled a far-right plot to overthrow the German government and install an aristocrat as the leader of a new state.