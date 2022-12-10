Russian drone attacks target power network in Odesa

All non-critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s Black Sea port city of Odesa was left without electricity after Russia used drones to attack energy facilities, local officials reported.

“Due to the scale of the damage all users in Odesa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity,” wrote the city’s mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov on Facebook.

Odesa is Ukraine’s largest port, with a population of over one million before the Russian aggression.

Odesa region governor Maksym Marchenko said Russia used ‘kamikaze’ drones, to attack the targets.

“As a result of the strike there is no electricity in almost all the districts and communities of our region,” Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine states the attacks on critical infrastructure are war crimes due to their devastating effect on civilian life.