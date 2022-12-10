Russia aims to turn Ukraine into ‘dependent’ like Belarus: wife of Nobel laureate

Russia wants to turn Ukraine into a “dependent dictatorship” like Belarus, said Natalia Pinchuk, the wife of the jailed Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski upon receiving the prize on his behalf.

Byalyatski, Russian human rights group Memorial and Ukraine’s Centre for Civil Liberties won the Nobel Peace Prize in October, amid the Russian aggression on Ukraine.





Receiving the award on behalf of her husband at Oslo City Hall, Natallia Pinchuk said Byalyatski dedicated the prize to “millions of Belarusian citizens who stood up and took action in the streets and online to defend their civil rights”.





“It highlights the dramatic situation and struggles for human rights in the country,” she said, informing she was speaking her husband’s words.





Pinchuk has met her husband once since he was announced a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in prison, behind a glass wall.





“I know exactly what kind of Ukraine would suit Russia and Putin — a dependent dictatorship. The same as today’s Belarus, where the voice of the oppressed people is ignored and disregarded,” Pinchuk said on Saturday, quoting her husband.





Belarusian security police detained Byalyatski, 60, and others in July last year in a crackdown on opponents of the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko.





Authorities had moved to shut down non-state media outlets and human rights groups after mass protests against a presidential election that the opposition considered rigged.





The chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee said during Saturday’s ceremony that the committee’s “thoughts were with all prisoners of conscience in Belarus”.





“Most particularly, we think of Ales Byalyatski in his dark and isolated prison cell in Minsk,” Berit Reiss-Andersen told the audience, which included King Harald and Queen Sonja.





“You are not alone. We stand with you.”





In March, the U.N. human rights chief said that nearly 1,100 activists, opposition members and journalists are being detained on “politically motivated charges” in Belarus and called for their release.





Belarus and Russia are formally part of a “union state” and are closely allied economically and militarily. Lukashenko’s dependence on Moscow deepened after Russia helped him quash the protests that followed the disputed 2020 election.





Russia used Belarus as a staging post for its failed advance on Kyiv, starting on Feb. 24.