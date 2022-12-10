Ryanair considers opening new pilot training centre in Poland

The Irish budget airline Ryanair will “most likely” launch one of its two planned European pilot training centres in Poland, the company has told PAP.

The southwestern city of Wroclaw is one of the several considered locations for the Polish investment, said Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair DAC, the Ryanair Group’s main company.

He added that the preferred location would be one with best connections, inexpensive and close to the airport Ryanair flies from.

Other cities, southern Krakow, western Poznan and northern Gdansk, where Ryanair’s operational bases are also located, are taken into account too, Wilson said.

According to him, southern Katowice and Warsaw Modlin are not being considered as the sites for the new investment, the latter being a relatively small base and the company has no plans to expand their operations there.

The Irish carrier operates at 13 airports in Poland, and six of them are its base airports. In Wroclaw it also has maintenance facilities.