Opposition leader says Kaczyński’s view of minorities echoes Kremlin’s

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Donald Tusk, Poland’s former prime minister and leader of the main opposition grouping Civic Coalition, has criticised Jarosław Kaczyński, the ruling party leader, for what he called a rhetoric against minorities that resembles the Kremlin’s policy.

Tusk made the statement at a meeting for young party supporters in Warsaw on Saturday as he recalled that December 10 marked the UN-inspired Human Rights Day.

According to Tusk, in Kaczyński’s recent comments “there’s practically no paragraph, not a single statement that wouldn’t underline, in a way, the identity of views on key human rights issues … to statements from, for example, Putin.”

“Whether you listen to Putin, Kaczyński or (Hungarian right-wing prime minister, Viktor) Orban, you will always find statements against minorities, obsessions about LGBT, these rhetorical figures which say: ‘The West is evil and is a threat because it depraves people’,” Tusk continued.

Kaczyński said at a political rally with party supporters in the northern town of Chojnice on Thursday that Poland had seen growth in the number of people “who suddenly realise, or at least they claim so, that they are someone else in the biological sense.”

He went on to say that “the difference between women and men is already in the genes and is obvious, it is very big.”

The ruling party leader admitted that the scale of gender change was still smaller in Poland than in the West.

“It is starting to spread like an epidemic,” Kaczyński said. “Of course, it’s a fad, it’s nonsense, it’s destruction of society, that’s why we want to oppose… this revolution.”

In the context of transgender people, Kaczyński also made a joke that “this will perhaps not happen during the next election, but if Tusk survives to the subsequent election, then he’ll probably present himself as a woman.”

Commenting on the ruling party leader’s statements, Tusk said that the narrative of Kaczyński and his party “is not similar, it’s identical, it’s an identical message that was built and prepared in the Kremlin many years ago.”

Law and Justice (PiS), Poland’s ruling party, holds conservative views and cherishes traditional values, often aligned with those held by the Catholic Church. The LGBT community has repeatedly complained about what they see as being the target of political game of the ruling party. During the last presidential elections PiS-affiliated President Andrzej Duda, who was running for re-election, said that “LGBT is ideology, not people”, which caused outrage among sexual minorities in Poland and abroad.