Belarus to allow Ukraine grain transit with no preconditions

Belarus has notified the United Nations it is ready to allow, with no preconditions, to transit grain from Ukraine through its territory to be exported from Lithuanian ports, a U.N. spokesman announced.

Belarus, the Russian ally in its aggression against Ukraine, made the offer before with a condition that Belarus was allowed to ship its goods from Lithuania as well. Ukraine’s government refused that proposal.





Belarus Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich met the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and said there were no preconditions to the transit of grain from Ukraine.





Ambrazevich also “reiterated the requests from his government to be able to export its own fertiliser products, which are currently subject to sanctions.





Belarus, a major global potash exporter, was hit by harsh Western sanctions in 2021-2022 which disrupted its fertiliser exports via the Baltic Sea ports.





The United Nations is still working to resume Russian ammonia exports, a key fertiliser ingredient, via a pipeline to a Black Sea port in Ukraine.





The United Nations stated that Russia’s aggression on Ukraine worsened a global food crisis, pushing some 47 million people into “acute hunger” and sparking the need for the July export deal, which was renewed for another 120 days last month.