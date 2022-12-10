Command in Poland carries out NATO exercises across Europe

The Joint Force Training Center (JFTC) of NATO conducted military exercises, commanding thousands of soldiers in several locations in Europe from Bydgoszcz, a northern city in Poland, announced the Center’s spokesman, captain Piotr Adamczyk.

Close to 700 military personnel and civilian experts from 25 NATO and Partner Nations arrived in Bydgoszcz for the 10-day exercise.

“A truly cohesive event”. #NATO Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2022 concluded at #JFTC. Read more at https://t.co/UjydN8JFJx#LOLE22 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LLOp6lMY1q

— NATO Joint Force Training Centre (@NATO_JFTC) December 9, 2022

“Cohesion is the centre of gravity for NATO and this was a truly cohesive event”, said Major General Norbert Wagner, the JFTC Commander and the Exercise Director. “By accomplishing this exercise, we have contributed to strengthening NATO’s unity and have helped increase the Allied interoperability both procedurally and culturally”.

“A truly cohesive event”. #NATO Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2022 concluded at #JFTC. Read more at https://t.co/UjydN8JFJx#LOLE22 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LLOp6lMY1q

— NATO Joint Force Training Centre (@NATO_JFTC) December 9, 2022

The LOYAL LEDA 2022 (LOLE22) exercise was a NATO Allied Land Command-sponsored land domain tactical-level Computer Assisted Exercise / Command Post Exercise. It took place between 30 November and 9 December, following more than one year’s meticulous planning, coordination and preparations.

JFTC played the role of the “Officer Directing the Exercise”. The LOLE22 trained and evaluated NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Türkiye in the NATO Warfighting Corps role for 2023.

Additionally, the exercises trained Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East and Headquarters Multinational Division South-East in planning for and conducting the execution phase of an Article 5 Major Joint Operation against a peer adversary.

“A truly cohesive event”. #NATO Exercise LOYAL LEDA 2022 concluded at #JFTC. Read more at https://t.co/UjydN8JFJx#LOLE22 #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LLOp6lMY1q

— NATO Joint Force Training Centre (@NATO_JFTC) December 9, 2022

LOLE22 included a broad range of modern warfare challenges, such as those concerning space and cyber domains as well as hybrid warfare.

“Its successful execution would not have been possible without tremendous support of various commands, such as Headquarters Supreme Allied Command Transformation, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, NATO Allied Air Command, Joint Force Command Brunssum, United States Army Europe, NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Spain, U.S. Army V Corps, NATO Communications and Information Agency, U.S. Navy Reserve, numerous MODs and more. LOLE22 have been one of the largest NATO exercises this year,” added captain Adamczyk.