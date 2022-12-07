More than half of Scots in favour of independence: poll

Support for Scottish independence has risen to 56 percent, according to an Ipsos poll released on Wednesday, two weeks after the United Kingdom’s top court halted an attempt by the Scottish government at holding another independence referendum next year.

Only 44 pct backed staying in the union once undecided voters were stripped out. The poll found that support for independence had risen by 6 percentage points since the last survey in May.

Support for independence among likely voters expressing a voting intention was 56% Yes / 44% No (compared with 50-50 in May 2022 Ipsos poll and 55/45 in Nov 2021) (3/7) pic.twitter.com/0PyjYQuljE

— Ipsos Scotland (@IpsosScotland) December 7, 2022

The results showed the Scottish National Party (SNP) led by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon would be looking to win more than half of the votes at the next election expected in 2024. She has vowed to fight the contest solely as to whether or not Scotland should be independent, making it a “de facto” referendum.

GE Voting intention (Scotland)

(changes vs Ipsos May 2022 poll)

•SNP: 51% (+7)

•Scottish Conservatives: 13% (-6)

•Scottish Labour: 25% (+2)

•Scottish Liberal Democrats: 6% (-4)

•Scottish Green Party: 3% (=)

•Other: 2% (=)

More info at: https://t.co/pwky1NLqTU (2/7)

— Ipsos Scotland (@IpsosScotland) December 7, 2022

The poll showed “an increase in both support for independence and support for the SNP,” said Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos Scotland.

Growing support

In a referendum in 2014, Scots rejected bringing the more-than 300-year-old union with England to an end by 55 pct to 45 pct. However, demands for independence gained momentum once again after Britain’s 52-48 percent referendum vote to leave the European Union two years later, a step which the majority of Scottish voters had opposed.

Until recently, polls suggested the Scots remained evenly split on independence and a vote would be too close to call.

Support for independence briefly touched a record 58 pct in 2020 as the Scottish government won widespread public backing for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the SNP announced it intended to hold an advisory vote on secession next October, but that it had to be lawful and internationally recognised.

The British government in London has repeatedly said it would not grant permission for another plebiscite, saying a vote on independence should be a once-in-a-generation event.