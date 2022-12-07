EU Agriculture Commissioner sounds alarm over dwindling numbers of farmsteads

Over 800 farmsteads disappear from the European Union daily, European Union Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said citing data from a yet unreleased EU report, adding that between 2010 and 2020, the number of farmsteads in EU member states shrunk from 12 mln to nine million.

The data presented by Wojciechowski was part of a yet-to-be-released report on the results of general agricultural censuses carried out in all EU member states.

Another plight of the countryside is the shrinking population. The agriculture sector, meanwhile, is suffering from a low level of generational renewal.

The official went on to highlight the issue of ageing EU farmers. Now, their average age rose from 55 to 57 with every third individual being over 65 years old. Young people are not inclined to take over farmsteads for fear of a perceived high economic risk that comes with agriculture.

As many as three million farmsteads ceased to exist in Europe over the last decade, the commissioner said, adding that the EU was losing 80 farmsteads daily.

He stressed that although the intensity of the phenomenon varied depending on the region, everywhere in the EU except for the Czech Republic the number of farmsteads is dwindling.

The presented data also showed that animal production decreased in comparison to 2010 by seven percent. Also, the surface of arable land decreased by one percent, translating to 1.5 mln hectares.

The commissioner presented the results at a debate on ensuring agricultural security and boosting the EU food systems’ resilience, that took place during the 152nd session of the Committee of the Regions. In the discussional framework of the debate, the need to boost local and regional food systems via investments in balanced local production of high quality goods, as well as shortening supply chains and implementing long-term strategies of ensuring food security in Europe, was thoroughly considered.

Commissioner Wojciechowski recalled that the EU is the world’s largest food exporter with a value thereof amounting to EUR 184 bn a year. This is why there had been no immediate threat to food security in Europe. Still, the official stressed that in the longer term a challenge could emerge and that being reinforcing European agriculture.