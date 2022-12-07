Scrapyard releases ‘Mad Max style’ calendar to raise money for Ukrainian orphans

Charity auctions of copies of the calendar have started with 100 percent of proceeds to go to children from Ukraine.

Models wearing costumes made of scrap metal set against a junkyard backdrop in the heart of industrial Silesia are the subject of this year’s highly anticipated calendar from Poland’s largest scrapyard.

The annual calendar from Olmet, a recycling company from Tarnowskie Góry, is known as the Polish version of the world-famous Pirelli calendar produced each year by the Italian tire giant.

Looking like the results of a love match between C3PO and the Tin Man from the Wizard of Oz, the women are dressed in outfits fashioned from bronze metal panels and chains.Olmet

The income from the sale of Olmet’s calendars is always earmarked for charity with this year seeing the money going to the Na Zdrowie Association, which helps victims of the war in Ukraine and supports orphanages in the country.

The models pose precariously on heaps of scrap metal sometimes with flaming sparks flying dangerously in the background.Olmet

One woman appears to be channelling a yoga pose with a sheet of corrugated metal for a yoga mat. Olmet

Another has four eyes which peer through the windscreen of a car that has seen better days.

This year’s calendar marks a return to its roots after a change in style and focus in recent years.

In 2020, each month featured an illustration by local artist Krzysztof Stręcioch featuring different animals working in the scrapyard.

In 2021, the female photographs made a comeback, but the nudity was much less exposed.

The first copies of the bi-lingual calendar will be given to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.Olmet

Przemysław Oleś, president of Olmet, said: “It was hard for us to come up with something that would be better than what we had already done. We have set the bar high for ourselves.”

While looking for inspiration for the 2023 calendar, Oleś came across Mimi Choi, an avant-garde bodypainting artist with a large following on TikTok. The three-dimensional, sometimes surreal makeup she creates has brought her worldwide fame.

Behind the camera was award-winning photographer Patrycja Wieczorek, with costume designer Anna Kubisz creating the Mad Max-style metal and plastic outfits.

As a demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine and the country's struggle in the war with Russia, the first copies of the bi-lingual calendar will be given to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.