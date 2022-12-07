Poland reports 3,327 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths between Dec 1-7

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,686,283 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,327 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32 deaths between December 1 and December 7, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,356,082 cases have been confirmed and 118,350 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,686,283 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,604,006 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 14,913,199 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.