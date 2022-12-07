Over 8.23 mln refugees have entered Poland since war in Ukraine started

Refugees from Ukraine at Polish-Ukrainian border crossing.

Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 8.23 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the SG, on Tuesday Border Guard officers carried out around 19,200 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine.

The Border Guard also said that more than 6.40 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Tuesday, around 18,300 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.