‘Regional Threats, Global Shifts’ conference commences on Friday

The “Regional Threats, Global Shifts” conference in Warsaw, organised by TVP World, will commence on Friday, 10 a.m. CET. Familiarise yourself with the most important regional and global affairs by joining us and our prestigious speakers online. Special guest will be Sergej Sumlenny, Eastern Europe Expert.

The conference, broadcast live on our website, will be split into two panels:

1. Ukraine: Hybrid Warfare and the Aftermath of Feb. 24 in Europe

What is the Eastern European experience of hybrid warfare? How have EU countries and societies responded to the Russian threat, and how will the trajectories of these changes be impacted by the aftermath of February 24?

We will delve into the intersection of Russian hybrid warfare and European politics and society, exploring issues ranging from propaganda and nuclear blackmail to “Westsplaining” and potential new alliances on the European continent.

The panel’s speakers will be:

–Grigor Julukhidze, Researcher of Central and Eastern Europe

–Christian Borys, Canadian entrepreneur, former journalist and filmmaker

–Oleksiy Sorokin, co-founder and Senior Editor of the Kyiv Independent

–Maurice Glasman, English political theorist, academic, and social commentator

–David Engels, Chair for Roman History at the University of Brussels

2. The Authoritarian Threat and Asian Maritime Tensions

What threats does the West invite through its economic entanglement with increasingly belligerent regimes? How should Europe and North America shield themselves from military conflicts in East Asia and the rise of authoritarian powers in the region?

Our experts will explore a range of potential risks, from supply-chain disruptions to the turmoil caused by expansionism in the Pacific, and discuss regional responses to global threats.

The panel’s speakers will be:

–Matt Schrader, Advisor on Chinese affairs at the International Republican Institute

–Piotr Kłodkowski, Professor at the Research Group of Comparative Studies of Civilizations, Jagiellonian University

–Vida Mačikėnaitė, Assistant Professor at the Graduate School of International Relations, International University of Japan

–Raigirdas Boruta, Associate expert at the Eastern Europe Studies Centre (EESC)

About TVP World

TVP World is Central and Eastern Europe’s No. 1 English-language news channel.

Launched in November 2021 amid the crisis engineered by Belarus and Russia as part of a hybrid warfare campaign on Poland and Lithuania’s eastern borders, it has since established itself as a leader in covering Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As a public broadcaster based in Warsaw, Poland, our mission is to provide the region and the world with a Central and Eastern European perspective on international news and events.