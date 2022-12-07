Ruling party tops support ranking

Over 9 percent (9.1 percent) of people polled could not name a party they would support.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party leads an early-December support ranking by the IBRiS pollster with 34 percent, and second is the main opposition grouping Civic Coalition (KO) with 28.3 percent, the Rzeczpospolita daily wrote on Wednesday.

Third in the ranking is the Left with 9.7 percent, followed by Poland 2050 with 8.8 percent, the Polish People’s Party (PSL)-Polish Coalition grouping with 5.4 percent, the Confederation party with 5.2 percent, and the Non-Party Local Governmentalists grouping with 2 percent.

IBRiS ran the computer-assisted survey on December 2-3 on a sample of 1,000 Poles.