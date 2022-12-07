U.S. greenlights potential sale of 116 Abrams tanks to Poland

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of 116 M1A1 Abrams tanks, other vehicles and munitions to Poland in a deal valued at up to USD 3.75 bn, the Pentagon announced on Tuesday.

The sale comes just months after Poland was authorised to buy 250 M1A2 tanks by the same maker. With this new option, Warsaw could elect to buy a mix of the two tank versions as it seeks to modernise its military and adjust to new geopolitical realities following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The package would include vehicles to recover disabled tanks, eight assault bridges and other vehicles. It would also provide thousands of rounds of advanced munitions including armour-piercing rounds, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday.

The tanks are an older version than the 250 M1A2 SEP v3 Abrams ordered by Poland earlier and are intended to fill the gap left by the country sending tanks to Ukraine.

Despite approval by the U.S. State Department, the announcement does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland’s deputy PM and Defence Minister, called the approval a “next step to increase the armoured potential of the Polish Armed Forces,” adding that “a strong army means safe Poland.”

Back in November, Politico.eu called the country “Europe’s coming military power”, pointing out that Poland is on track to have a significantly larger force than Germany and emphasising that Warsaw already has more tanks and howitzers than Berlin.