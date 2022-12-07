Georgia Senate runoff: Democrat senator Warnock wins

Republican Party candidate Herschel Walker lost to incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s Senate runoff on Tuesday, December 6, fortifying the Democrats’ Senate majority.

Walker’s defeat was narrow, with 99 percent of the estimated vote counted, Warnock led Walker by 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent according to Edison Research. The contest went to a runoff after neither candidate secured 50 percent of the vote on November 8.

Walker’s loss is also a setback for Donald Trump as he seeks the Republican nomination to run for the White House again in 2024. The former president endorsed Walker and dozens of other high-profile Republicans in this year’s midterm elections, but he has ended with a mixed record in his most competitive contests.

Speaking just after the results were announced, Walker told supporters to “never stop dreaming,” and that running for the senate was the “best thing” he’d done in his entire life.

“I’m not going to make any excuses now, because we put up one heck of a fight,” said Walker.

Win in Nevada puts U.S. Senate in Democrats’ hands

see more

Just after the speech, a few supporters said they were “disappointed” with Walker’s defeat.

Walker’s campaign was plagued by repeated gaffes. A vocal anti-abortion advocate, he was also dogged by reports that he paid for multiple former girlfriends to have abortions, allegations that he denied. Warnock highlighted those concerns in campaign appearances and a barrage of television ads that made the race the most expensive of the 2022 midterm season, with more than USD 400 million spent.