LIVE: Day 287 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

A third Russian airfield was set ablaze by a drone strike a day after Ukraine demonstrated an apparent new ability to penetrate hundreds of kilometres into Russia with attacks on two air bases. Ukraine did not directly claim responsibility for the strikes but nonetheless celebrated them.

07:29 CET

No casualties were reported. According to Reznichenko, Ukraine's air defense also downed eight drones (preliminary Shahed-136) Russia used to attack the region overnight on Dec 7.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 7, 2022

07:14 CET

The U.S. did not encourage strikes on the territory of #Russia, Anthony #Blinken said.

According to the US Secretary of State, the #Ukrainian side was not given the opportunity to carry out such strikes.

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 7, 2022

07:00 CET

The “special operation” is going according to plan: the washing machines were stolen, the raccoon was stolen, and now Russian marauders stole the bath. pic.twitter.com/zeyJD3Yubd

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 6, 2022