Rock Rachon 06.12

In this episode of the Rock Rachon show, the focus is on Ukrainian military achievements and mysterious explosions hitting the Russian air force within its territory. The show’s guests were journalist Clément Charpentreau, and former NATO Assistant Secretary-General for Executive Management and Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Giedrimas Jeglinskas.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69