Polish humanitarian aid for Ukraine estimated at 1.5 pct of GDP: UN envoy

Poland is spending about 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Poland’s envoy to the United Nation said.

Speaking before the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Krzysztof Szczerski said Russia was deliberately creating a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which constituted an overt war crime.

The diplomat outlined the ways in which the Polish government and society had been throwing in their lot with Ukraine by helping the Ukrainians since day zero of the war, adding that 77 percent of the Polish population was involved in helping Ukraine and refugees.

He brought up OECD data which demonstrated that Poland outlaid the equivalent of around 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Mr Szczerski went on to say that over 200,000 schoolchildren from Ukraine attended Polish schools and that the government provided medical care and shelter to refugees, also on Ukrainian territory.

“These are significant costs, and the needs are growing every moment. Unfortunately, as long as Russian targeted attacks on energy infrastructure continue… the number of people in urgent need of help will also grow,” he added.

As many as 8.21 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into Poland since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, the Polish Border Guard agency reported on Tuesday.