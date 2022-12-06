Lukashenka using migrants as weapons yet again, now against Ukraine

Belarus is sending illegal migrants, mainly from Pakistan and Iran, to Ukraine’s border to try the Ukrainian side’s response capabilities and find “weak spots” in its border defences, Ukrainian authorities warned on Tuesday, adding that they saw the move as preparation for deploying hostile diversionary groups on Ukraine’s territory.

The goal of the Belarusians is to single out sensitive and insufficiently secured border stretches, according to Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance, a website by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Center added that these attempts have not yielded the desired results as yet because the Ukrainian border has been well protected.

The website read, that the Belarusian underground agents are also on guard monitoring the movement of the enemy military.

The Center noted how Belarus is applying a similar hybrid warfare tactic it had been carrying out on the Belarusian-Latvian border.

Thousands of illegal, mostly Middle Eastern, Asian and African, migrants had attempted to cross the Belarusian-Polish border between August and November 2021. As explained by Warsaw, the move was in actual fact a hybrid attack orchestrated by Russia which was aimed at destabilising the external border of the EU which topographically overlaps with the national borders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Another aim of the tactic had been to test the EU, NATO and their member states’ crisis response procedures.