Polish aid for Ukraine refugees estimated at 1.5 pct of GDP says UN envoy

Szczerski said that over 200,000 schoolchildren from Ukraine attended Polish schools and that the government provided medical care and shelter to refugees, also inside Ukraine.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

Poland’s envoy to the United Nation said that Poland was spending around 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Krzysztof Szczerski said Russia was deliberately creating a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which was a war crime.

The diplomat enumerated the ways in which the Polish government and society had been supporting the Ukrainians since the beginning of the war, adding that 77 percent of the Polish population was involved in helping Ukraine and refugees.

He cited OECD data which showed that Poland spends the equivalent of around 1.5 percent of its GDP on humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

“These are significant costs, and the needs are growing every moment. Unfortunately, as long as Russian targeted attacks on energy infrastructure continue… the number of people in urgent need of help will also grow,” he added.