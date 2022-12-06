Eastern Express 06.12

In the past week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron both made statements suggesting the need to commence negotiations with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine. The two leaders also spoke about giving Moscow “security guarantees” and restoring the prewar “peace order”. Why are Berlin and Paris so blatantly pushing their own interests, instead of standing by the invaded and occupied Ukraine is a question this edition of Eastern Express seeks to answer.
