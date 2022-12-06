Burger kings! New report reveals changing home delivery eating habits with burgers topping the list

This year for the first time Poles ordered burgers more often than other fast food.

Burgers have overtaken pizzas as Poles’ favourite delivered fast food while concerns about inflation and the environment are changing habits, according to a new report.

The Food Trends 2022 report commissioned by delivery service Pyszne.pl sets out the most frequently ordered food based on an analysis of over 3.5 million active users of its service, who ordered from over 13,000 restaurants in the largest Polish cities.

Each year, it presents a breakdown of orders from the past 12 months.

This year saw a big change on the podium. Traditionally, pizzas have taken top spot, but this year for the first time Poles ordered burgers more often, with pizza dropping to second place.

The ever-popular kebab held strong in third place, while oriental chicken and pad thai lurked just beyond the medal positions.

Although kebabs were at the bottom of the podium in the most popular food category, Arabic cuisine is the one that gained the most in popularity in 2022.

The report also noted a marked increase in orders from Greek and Indian restaurants compared to the previous years.

The popularity of Indian food in Warsaw can be seen in the breakdown by city. While cheeseburgers and kebabs were strong in most large cities, Warsaw bucked the trend, with butter chicken racing to the top this year, signalling a sea change in consumer tastes in the capital.

Explaining the popularity of international cuisine, influential food blogger Barbara Starecka wrote in the report: “[M]argherita pizza, capriccioso and pepperoni, cheeseburger, crispy chicken, sweet and sour chicken and spring rolls. All these dishes were the first to appear in Poland after the fall of communism […] they became our ticket to the larger world.”

Among Polish dishes, pork chops held out against potato and cheese ‘ruskie’ pierogi, while third spot went to ‘rosół’ chicken broth.

Vegetarian and vegan dishes gained in popularity in 2022 taking 17 percent of orders on Pyszne.pl. The most popular dishes in this category are margherita pizza, vegetarian sushi and Greek salad.

However, it is not clear whether customers ordering these dishes were just meat-eaters having a day off.

The report also highlights how fast food deliveries have been affected by this year’s runaway inflation.

In September 2021, the average price of a pizza was PLN 33, while in 2022 it had risen to PLN 39, an increase of 18 percent.

Customers in Warsaw have to pay the most for a pizza, usually around PLN 42. While the cost is lowest among large cities in Poznań, where the average is PLN 34 for a pizza.

The situation is similar for burgers. The highest average price is in Warsaw at PLN 27.3 PLN, while in Poznań the average is PLN 23.

The report highlighted that consumers are increasingly creative in saving money in the current climate.

This can be seen in the growing importance among consumers of avoiding unnecessary waste with 43 percent of respondents saying they prepare new meals from the leftovers of ordered and uneaten food.

Consumers are also more likely than before to order only a main course, without starters and desserts.

Poles also pay increasing attention to where the food comes from, with 41 percent saying that they pay attention to whether the ordered dish is made of local products.

The record number of orders was made on 18 December 2021, when more than 100,000 people decided to have food delivered by Pyszne.pl.

The largest order on the site in the last year amounted to PLN 5,278.43. Meanwhile, the most frequent Pyszne.pl customer was a user from Warsaw, who placed 521 orders throughout the year, which breaks down to 43 deliveries a month, or 1.42 orders per day.

The catering sector has had a tough time in the last few years and this year’s increases in energy and food costs have hit restaurateurs hard.

Arkadiusz Krupicz, co-founder and managing director of Pyszne.pl said: “These factors were particularly felt by the catering industry, the condition of which was visibly strained by pandemic restrictions.

“When restaurateurs learned to function in the new reality, new challenges appeared.”