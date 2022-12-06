Ankara: Finland must lift arms embargo on Turkey

Finland must lift its arms embargo on Ankara as a condition for securing support from Turkey in its NATO membership bid, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday.

Finland and Sweden both asked to join NATO this year, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but longtime member Turkey refused to endorse their request until a number of demands were met, including taking a tougher stance against Kurdish militants and removing a ban on arms sales.

FM @Haavisto: The Government submitted a proposal on Finland’s accession to NATO to Parliament. It is important that Parliament has enough time to consider the matter. 🇫🇮 will be ready to join NATO together with 🇸🇪 once all member states have ratified our Accession Protocol. pic.twitter.com/z5q9gN5OWF

— MFA Finland 🇫🇮 (@Ulkoministerio) December 5, 2022

While Sweden lifted the embargo in September – initially imposed by both countries in 2019 in response to Ankara’s incursion against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia – Finland has not followed suit.

Finland’s defence minister is scheduled to visit Turkey on December 8. According to Minister Çavuşoğlu, the visit is important “because there has not yet been a statement from Finland that they have lifted the arms embargo against us. We expect such a statement from them,” he said.

The ‘terrorist’ issue

Ankara has accused the Nordic countries, mainly Sweden, of harbouring people it considers terrorists, including members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the group accused of orchestrating a 2016 failed coup.

It has requested that Stockholm extradite a number of these “terrorists”. The country also stated that Sweden’s extradition of a Kurdish man over the weekend was a “good start” but cautioned that more needed to be done.

Stockholm and Helsinki deny sheltering militants but have pledged to cooperate with Ankara to fully address its security concerns and also to lift arms embargoes.

NATO makes its decisions by consensus, meaning that the two Nordic nations require the approval of all 30 alliance member states. Turkey is the only country still standing opposed to their membership, though Hungary has yet to ratify its approval.