Congolese government ups massacre civilian death toll to 272

Activists from Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, gathered on Monday to commemorate the 272 civilians who were killed in the massacre in Kishishe last week.

A massacre is alleged to have taken place in Kishishe, in North Kivu, on November 29. During a press briefing with government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, Congolese industry minister Julien Paluku had announced the death toll.

According to UN reports, a high number of civilians died during clashes in Kishishe between the M23 and local militias last week, but no figures were provided.

For months, Congo’s army and the M23, a Tutsi-led militia, have been fighting in its east. A M23 report stated that 21 fighters from an enemy coalition were killed, and 8 civilians were killed by stray bullets.

Government officials have blamed the killings on the M23 rebel group, which has denied responsibility. According to the Congolese government, the Rwandan army backed the rebels, a claim Rwanda has consistently denied.

It was also reported this year by a United Nations panel that Rwandan troops were fighting alongside M23 forces and providing them with weapons and support, which Rwanda also has denied.

Several times, Congo and Rwanda’s leaders have met to resolve the crisis, including recently in Luanda where they reached a ceasefire agreement. But fighting has continued since.

The U.S. Secretary of State informed on Monday that he had a “productive conversation” with Rwandan President Paul Kagame about peace and security in eastern DRC.

Had a productive conversation with Rwandan President @PaulKagame to underscore the need for peace and security in eastern DRC. The United States urges Rwanda to honor commitments made in Luanda, including ending Rwanda’s support to M23.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 5, 2022

Protesters sang songs, lit candles, and performed dances in memory of the dead. A number of people also held up posters demanding justice for those killed in the massacre.