Poland to take action if Germany neglects reparations note: Dep FM

Germany, which is still indebted to Poland more than USD 1.5 trillion (EUR 1.3 trillion) for losses suffered during the Second World War at the hands of the German invaders, has not yet responded to Warsaw’s diplomatic note sent to Berlin in early October demanding due reparations be paid. Poland’s Deputy FM said that if no response comes, Warsaw will have to take action.

While visiting Berlin, Arkadiusz Mularczyk, who headed the team that prepared the report and who has recently been appointed a deputy foreign minister with a focus on European and German relations, said that “until this day the Polish government has not received a response to the diplomatic note.”

“We will wait a couple of weeks more. If no response arrives, we will take international action,” Deputy FM Mularczyk told a press conference in Berlin. “There are [international] organisations that we [Poland] are a member of, for instance, the UN, the EU, the Council of Europe. One should also remember organisations such as OECD and UNESCO.”

Mr Mularczyk also recalled related diplomatic notes that were sent to the nearly 50 member states of the EU, NATO and also to the Council of Europe. In the notes, Poland outlined the legal, factual and moral bases for its demand for war reparations from Germany for the losses suffered at the hands of Germany during WWII.

“We will continue informing international organisations about this matter, which has not been resolved yet,” he vowed.

“We earnestly hope that the German government will, nevertheless, make the decision to meet its partner and friend, and the society that has been so close to it, at a discussion table and to swiftly finalise this matter,” Mr Mularczyk said.

The diplomat went on to stress that “today, Germany wants to be a country giving an example of respecting human rights, the rule of law, and international law. Therefore, I think it is not in the interest of Germany for this matter [the reparations] to mar the repute of Germany.”

„Die Frage der #Reparationen hat eine fundamentale Bedeutung für Polen.

Es geht nicht alleine um eine politische Frage,sondern um die Würde Polens”

Der VizeAußenminister/Reparationsbeauftragte @arekmularczyk beim @dpa zum Auftakt seines 🇩🇪Antrittsbesuchs.

Poland’s losses

The original report in question was published in Polish on September 1, the 83rd anniversary of Germany’s invasion of Poland, the date that initiated WWII. As made clear in the report, Germany owes Poland EUR 1.3 trillion for the losses it had caused Poland during the conflict.

Deputy FM Mularczyk informed that Poland had suffered the largest demographic, material and territorial losses of all states affected by WWII. He stated that, as a result of the German occupation of Poland, the country lost 5,200,000 citizens of which 2,100,000 of the Poles were forced to perform compulsory labour in 200,000 German enterprises.

Mr Mularczyk stressed that “as many as 200,000 Polish children were deported to Germany to undergo Germanisation,” which made for a forced adoption of German lifestyle, language and ideology coupled with simultaneously effacing of one’s mother culture and tongue. The children “were torn away from their parents, just like today Russians tear away Ukrainian children [from their parents],” the official said.

Poland’s losses also included many stolen works of art and culture, as well as financial resources such as savings, gold, securities, and cash in Polish banknotes. “The vast majority of Polish national and cultural heritage has been taken away,” the deputy FM said, adding how this fact today affects Poland’s economy, society and its demographics.

“We cannot consent to the German government’s stance, which claims it feels morally responsible for the results of WWII but, at the same time, it does not feel politically and economically accountable,” the official said. “There are no indications to claim that it is a case closed from the legal angle because, in light of international law, war crimes enjoy no statute of limitations.”

Mr Mularczyk also stated that the war losses report, originally in Polish, will be published in German shortly and will then be sent to top German politicians at the end of 2022 or in the beginning of 2023. The report has already been translated into English.