Sweden: Russian companies prove threat to country’s security

There are 128 Russian-owned companies in Sweden, among them, four are on the EU sanctions list and one company is found within the US and UK lists. Russian companies threaten the country’s security, a report published Tuesday by the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI) has stated.

The study, commissioned by the government in Stockholm, highlights the security risks that come with dependence on Russian products and raw materials.

The risks

Sweden’s only aluminium producer, Kubikenborg Aluminium AB (Kubal), is owned by Russia’s Rusal since 2007 and is controlled by Oleg Deripaska – who is found on the sanctions lists. Other Russian companies in Sweden have a monopoly in the fertilizer market.

The Russians also own a number of properties that the study’s authors say “could be used for hostile actions against Sweden.” However as FOI points out, the real estate registry does not specify nationality of the owners, but only their residential address which makes it difficult to counter these threats.

According to FOI, presence of Russian business entities in Sweden also carries with it the risk of technology transfer to Russia, or espionage activities.

In November, Swedish Security Service SAPO had detained a Russian couple near Stockholm on suspicion of transferring secret economic information to Russia. The husband was likely affiliated with a company of which the head was likely to have been or is still currently active in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, Tomas Malmlöf, one of the report’s authors, emphasised.

Swedish couple who immigrated from Russia more than 20 years ago arrested for espionage. They worked in the "import-export" business which should have been enough of a red flag (apologies to any legitimate "impex international businessmen" that do exist:) pic.twitter.com/ONIEydD0KB

— Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) November 22, 2022

Russian companies in question

The study took into consideration Russian companies that are operating in Sweden that have an annual turnover or assets valued at more than EUR 180,000 and are owned by a Russian citizen. The total assets of these companies in question were valued at more than EUR 3.12 billion.

The FOI report reveals that Russian companies operating in Sweden happen to be mainly in the construction industry, however, some are also involved with trade, information, communications and real estate. In 2022, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the introduction of sanctions against Russia, 18 companies had changed their ownership from Russian-owned, went bankrupt or otherwise ceased their operations entirely.