Ministry estimates unemployment to remain flat at 5.1 pct in November

Economists polled by PAP expected the jobless rate to be marginally higher in November, at 5.2 percent.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate likely stood at 5.1 percent in November, unchanged from October, according to an estimate by the labour ministry.

“The rate of registered unemployment in Poland remained unchanged in November from October at 5.1 percent,” the Ministry of Family and Social Policy wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, there were 800,000 unemployed people in Poland in November.

The latest official estimate from the Central Statistical Office is available for October and shows an unemployment rate of 5.1 percent.