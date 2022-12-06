Polish ambassador extends his wishes on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day

Bartosz Cichocki, Poland’s ambassador to Ukraine, extended high wishes to the Ukrainian soldiers on Tuesday marking the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ambassador published his wishes on Twitter.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Poland, the Embassy and myself, I extend my best wishes to you on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said.

Вітання Посла Польщі в Україні @B_Cichocki з нагоди Дня Збройних Сил України pic.twitter.com/Dp1T6oYkzJ

— PLinUkraine (@PLinUkraine) December 6, 2022

“I wish you victory as soon as possible, return home to your loved ones. May God protect you! Towards victory!” the ambassador concluded.

Zelenskyy visits Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops close to front lines in the eastern Donbas region on Tuesday to mark the country’s Armed Forces Day.

“Thank you for this resilience and strength. You are an outpost of our independence,” he wrote in a Telegram post that carried footage of him meeting soldiers and handing out awards more than nine months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Observed annually on December 6, Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day commemorates the establishment of the country’s military in its present configuration following Ukraine’s separation from the Soviet Union in 1991.