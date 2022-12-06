Poland plans to draft 200,000 for military training next year

The Ministry of Defence is planning to call up to 200,000 people for military training next year, according to a draft regulation presented by the ministry.

The draftees will include territorial defence service people, up to 28,580 voluntary military service people and up to 38,000 active reservists. Additionally, the MoD is planning to add 17,128 new professional soldiers next year.

Poland is Europe’s ‘coming military power’, Politico claims

see more

According to the draft regulation, “the figures constitute an upper, non-extendible limit and do not assume the unconditional execution of the presented proposals.”

Poland abandoned national service in 2009 as the country switched to a professional military. However, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland passed a law reinstating non-professional military service for volunteers. In 2017, the country established a new military force, the territorial defence.