Government spokesman disagrees with leader of coalition party

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Polish government spokesman has said he “strongly disagrees” with the leader of a Eurosceptic junior coalition partner over the country’s EU policy.

The statement by Piotr Mueller makes evident the rift in the government between Law and Justice, the dominant party in the United Right coalition, and Solidary Poland, its junior ally.

Zbigniew Ziobro, leader of Solidary Poland, recently told the Sieci weekly that “the sad truth is that no other government, since the beginning of a democratic Poland (after the 1989 collapse of communism – PAP) has made such far-reaching concessions facilitating the transfer of real, actual power from Warsaw to Brussels.”

On Tuesday Mueller, the government spokesman, responded by criticising Ziobro.

“There is a principal difference in the context of EU issues,” he said in a television interview. “In fact, we believe that Polish sovereignty is being built by economic and military strength, by good international relations and alliances that bind us and (we believe – PAP) that stoking the fires of conflicts where it is unnecessary should not take place.

“As far as I understand, Zbigniew Ziobro has a different opinion on the matter.”

Admitting that Ziobro has the right “to express his own opinions,” Mueller said that this “does not mean that the United Right (the ruling camp – PAP) must break up now.”

Despite the differences, Mueller reiterated the United Right’s readiness to defend Ziobro in a no-confidence vote against him to be held later this month at the request of opposition parties.