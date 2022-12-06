U.S. celebrity lawyer Avenatti sentenced to 14 years prison in fraud case

Michael Avenatti, the already imprisoned lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in litigation against Donald Trump, was sentenced on Monday to another 14 years in prison after he admitted to cheating four other clients, including a paraplegic, out of millions of dollars.

The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California is in addition to the five years in prison that Avenatti, 51, was already serving for two unrelated convictions in Manhattan federal court.

Selna also ordered Avenatti to pay USD 10.8 mln in restitution to the clients and the Internal Revenue Service. The agency said he obstructed it from collecting more than USD 3 million in payroll taxes from a coffee business he owned.

“Michael Avenatti was a corrupt lawyer who claimed he was fighting for the little guy. In fact, he only cared about his own selfish interests,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada in Los Angeles said. “Now he will serve a richly deserved prison sentence.”

“Despite the significant advantages that this defendant had — a first-rate education, a thriving legal career — he chose to commit the deplorable acts in this case time and time again,” prosecutor Brett Sagel told the court in Santa Ana. “The defendant is just another criminal who thinks the law is something that applies to other people.”

Prosecutors had sought a 17-1/2 year prison term, on top of the existing five years, after Avenatti pleaded guilty in June to five charges of wire fraud and obstruction.

Avenatti, who is not a criminal lawyer but represented himself, in a court filing had asked for one additional year in prison, or six years overall.

He said he should be sentenced based on his life as a whole, and “not his notoriety; the desire of the government and others to make an example out of him; unbridled vindictiveness; and/or what those in the media, or on social media, may say.”

Avenatti’s earlier imprisonment stemmed from his convictions in 2020 for trying to extort up to USD 25 mln from Nike Inc , and in February for embezzling nearly USD 300,000 in book proceeds from Daniels.

In one instance, prosecutors said Avenatti collected a USD 2.75 mln settlement payment for a client and used much of the money to buy a private aeroplane.

In another, he collected a USD 4 million settlement from Los Angeles County for a man who suffered in-custody injuries and was left paraplegic after a suicide attempt, but never told him the money was received. Instead, authorities said Avenatti used the funds to finance his coffee business and pay personal expenses, and gave the man smaller amounts ranging from USD 1,000 to USD 1,900 that he called advances on the broader settlement.

When trying to help Daniels break a confidentiality agreement over her alleged affair with Trump, Avenatti became a fixture on left leaning TV news in the US, attacking Trump and flirting with his own presidential run. Trump denied having an affair.

Avenatti had faced 36 charges in California. A trial on 10 of them ended in an August 2021 mistrial.