Poles put EU funds over peace in ruling coalition, survey reveals

The European Commission (EC) has blocked Poland's access to its post-pandemic recovery fund owing to changes by the government to the judicial system.

AA/ABACA/PAP

Most Poles want Poland to get access to EU recovery funding, even at the expense of endangering peace in the governing coalition, according to an opinion poll published in the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

The European Commission (EC) has blocked Poland’s access to its post-pandemic recovery fund owing to changes by the government to the judicial system, which the EC says infringe on the independence of judges.

Poland will be able to use the funds if it meets certain rule-of-law conditions set by the EC, which call on the Polish government to withdraw or alter some of its changes.

The IBRiS poll found that close to 66 percent of respondents said the government should meet the conditions even if it means a rift between Law and Justice (PiS), the dominant party in Poland’s ruling United Right coalition, and Solidary Poland, a junior ally.

Of this group, 49.9 percent were “decidedly” and 15.9 “rather” in favour of getting access to the funding.

Solidary Poland, led by Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister, opposes making any concessions to the EU. In contrast, PiS has pursued a more conciliatory approach to the EU

Meanwhile, 16.5 percent were against making concessions, with 13.2 percent of this group “decidedly” and 3.3 percent “rather” opposed to concessions.

IBRiS ran the computer-assisted survey on December 2-3 on a sample of 1,100 people.