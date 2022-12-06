First batch of South Korean tanks, howitzers reaches Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak ceremonially welcomed at the port of Gdynia delivery of the first shipment of South Korean armaments – K2 tanks and K9A1 howitzers – bought by Poland earlier in 2022.

The framework agreement with Hyundai Rotem provides for the purchase of a total of 1,000 K2 tanks and its polonised development version K2PL, together with technical protection vehicles, engineering support and associated bridges and other elements based on Polish solutions, as well as a training and logistics package, an ammunition stockpile and the manufacturer’s technical support.

The first K2 tanks ���� and K9 gun-howitzers���� have arrived at #Gdynia port���� pic.twitter.com/MdbMPJgFZn

— Poland MOD ���� (@Poland_MOD) December 5, 2022

At the same time, the framework agreement with Hanwha Defense provides for the procurement of a total of 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers and its polonised version K9PL, together with accompanying vehicles, a training and logistics package, an ammunition stockpile and the manufacturer’s technical support.

Contracts for the arrival of first 180 tanks between 2022 and 2025 and 212 howitzers between 2022 and 2026 were signed at the end of August.

’Modern equipment is essential’

“Only the heroism of a soldier equipped with modern, effective weaponry can stop Russian imperial ambitions and Russian brutality,” President Duda said during the ceremony.

“To prevent aggression, to stop the enemy having this equipment by the army is essential,” he pointed out.

President A. Duda: I thank Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak and our partners for not waiting too long to deliver this equipment. No one needs to be explained how significant the equipment's delivery pace is for the Polish Armed Forces, especially in the current situation. https://t.co/2CEJzuAQ06

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) December 6, 2022

Mariusz Błaszczak, in turn, noted that “it is the well-equipped military that is the best deterrent against an aggressor.”

“We will not stop on this path that aims to strengthen the Polish Army, whose aim is security,” the minister stressed.

According to the Poland’s Armaments Agency, the country’s army will eventually have two types of tanks: a heavier one – the American M1 Abrams – and a lighter one – the South Korean K2, with a greater ability to overcome obstacles. Both types are intended to be operationally complementary.