Zelenskyy chosen as Financial Times’ person of the year

The Financial Times (FT) has selected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as their person of the year, stating that he “embodies the resilience of his people and has become a standard bearer for liberal democracy.”

The FT described the Ukrainian president as the antipode of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who hides in the Kremlin obsessed with imperial ambitions which cost the lives of tens or even hundreds of thousands of people.

The newspaper compared Zelenskyy to WWII British PM Winston Churchill, who regularly addressed the nation with radio monologues. The FT pointed out that Zelenskyy’s use of social media mirrors Churchill’s actions, and has enabled Ukraine to gain military and financial assistance from the West.

Zelenskyy gave an interview to the Financial Times and reflected on the first days of the conflict and his decision to stay in Kyiv: “I am more responsible than I am brave. I just hate to let people down”.

The FT highlighted the Zelenskyy’s decision to stay, rejecting a U.S. proposal to be evacuated, which became one of the most important aspects of the war, motivating the Ukrainian army and people to resist.