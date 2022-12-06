Not as successful as expected: expert on French-U.S. president’s meeting

Last week, U.S. President hosted his French counterpart. In a joint statement, both leaders said they were committed to holding Russia accountable for widely documented atrocities committed in Ukraine. However, there were also some contentious issues that they talked about. To discuss French-U.S. relations, we were joined by Agaton Koziński, a political commentator.
