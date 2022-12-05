We must stand firm in defence of Ukraine: President Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda has met with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili, and they discussed the difficult international situation in the region. “Today, we are both fully aware that we must stand firm in defence of Ukraine, Russian aggression against this country must be repulsed,” President Duda emphasised after the meeting.

President Duda stressed that Georgia perfectly understands the situation which is resulting from the Russian aggression. He added that his conversation with Zourabichvili not only concerned security issues, but also traditional ties between Poland andGeorgia and cooperation between the two countries.

President Duda said that he thanked Zourabichvili for her “absolutely unambiguous attitude in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

“Madam President’s position from the very beginning is unequivocal support for Ukraine in this very difficult situation,” he stressed.

Duda also stated that countries such as Georgia, partly occupied by Russia, should stand together in opposing the aggressive Russian policy. He noted that the attitude of the Georgian president is key and shows that a leader of a country in our part of Europe “understands the threat to Ukraine’s statehood resulting from Russian aggression.”

Duda expressed hope that the attitude presented by Zourabichvili also harmonises with that of Georgian society, since Georgians also fought in defending their territory against Russia, something that Poles remember very well. In this context, the Polish President recalled the visit of then-president Lech Kaczyński, who had travelled to Georgia to support the nation against Russian aggression and had called on the leaders of other Western countries to do the same.

“Today, both the Georgian President and I are fully aware that we must stand firm in defence of Ukraine. President Lech Kaczyński said then that if we do not stop the Russians from attacking Georgia, Ukraine will be attacked in the future. This is what is happening today. In order to avoid further wars and conflict, this Russian aggression must be stopped by the international community, this aggression must be repulsed, and today we must help the Ukrainians with all our might,” stressed President Duda.

He also stated that “Poland supports Georgian aspirations to join EU and NATO” and pointed out that NATO membership would increase Georgia’s security.

Georgia applied for EU membership in March, but in June the European Commission decided that in order to obtain the status of a candidate country, Tbilisi would have to introduce further reforms, including economic ones. For the time being, Georgia cooperates closely with NATO, including on joint military exercises.