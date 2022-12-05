Via Carpathia, central transport hub in TEN-T network

The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) is a planned network of roads, railways, airports and water infrastructure in the European Union.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

The Via Carpathia transnational highway, currently being built, and the planned Central Communication Hub (CPK) in central Poland have been included in the EU’s Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Poland’s infrastructure minister announced on Monday in Brussels.

“A very important day for Poland today. In plain words – we are witnessing the crowning of our years-long efforts to have the main communication corridors – especially those in east Poland – included in the TEN-T network,” Andrzej Adamczyk said after a meeting of EU transport ministers.

