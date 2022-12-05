Poland’s key investments included in Trans-European Transport Network

The Via Carpathia transnational highway, currently being built, and the planned Solidarity Transport Hub (CPK) in central Poland have been included in the EU’s Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), Poland’s infrastructure minister announced on Monday in Brussels.

“A very important day for Poland today. In plain words – we are witnessing the crowning of our years-long efforts to have the main communication corridors – especially those in east Poland – included in the TEN-T network,” Andrzej Adamczyk said after a meeting of EU transport ministers.

Ministers of #Transport have just agreed on the course of the TEN-T network.

For 🇵🇱, the extension of the new Baltic Sea ↔️ Black Sea ↔️ Aegean Sea corridor is crucial.

This corridor was supplemented by the northern section of the Via Carpatia: from Lublin via Białystok to Elk. pic.twitter.com/hFgCmBQIBV

— Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) December 5, 2022

The Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) is a planned network of roads, railways, airports and water infrastructure in the European Union.

It envisages coordinated upgrades of primary roads, railway routes, inland waterways, air terminals, sea and inland ports and traffic control systems to enable integrated and intermodal long-distance, high-speed travel and transportation.