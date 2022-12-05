Polish, Ukrainian PMs discuss Russian missile attack

Russia launched multiple missile attacks on Ukrainian targets on Monday killing at least two people and leaving many places without electricity, heat or water.

Viacheslav Ratynskyi/PAP

Poland’s prime minister has talked with his Ukrainian counterpart about the consequences of a Russian missile attack on civilian targets and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

Russia launched multiple missile attacks on Ukrainian targets on Monday killing at least two people and leaving many places without electricity, heat or water.

“Russia has conducted a further mass attack on civilian targets and the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, which has yielded a deadly harvest,” Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. “I have talked with (Ukrainian prime minister – PAP) Denys Shmyhal about the tragic consequences. The international community must continue humanitarian and defence support for Ukraine.”