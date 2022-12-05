Ukraine needs strong support, president says

Duda told a press conference after the talks that both Poland and Georgia strongly opposed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

We must stand strongly in defence of Ukraine, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, said after Monday talks with visiting Georgian counterpart Salome Zourabichvili.

Duda told a press conference after the talks that both Poland and Georgia strongly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also thanked Zourabichvili for her and her country’s support of Ukraine in the conflict.

Duda recalled that Georgia had also experienced aggression from Russia, and therefore, like Poland, was aware of how important it is to back Ukraine in its present situation.

He also highlighted Poland’s late president Lech Kaczyński’s efforts to rally support for Georgia during its conflict with Russia, and his prediction that Ukraine could be Moscow’s next target.

“Today, we both know well that we must put up a strong stand in defence of Ukraine… the Ukraine President Lech Kaczyński said could come under attack from Russia if we failed to stop Russia in Georgia. This is happening today, so, in order to prevent more warfare… the Russian aggression must be blocked by the international community,” Duda said.