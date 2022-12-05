More migrants ‘rescued’ in the Mediterranean Sea

The charity ship ‘Geo Barents’, run by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has rescued 164 migrants over two days in two separate operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Geo Barents took 74 migrants onboard an overcrowded rubber boat off the Libyan coast on Sunday (December 4). Another 90 people were rescued on Monday.

Among the rescued around 50 were unaccompanied minors and 14 were women, the charity said.

The migration issue

Earlier in November, the Geo Barents ship and Several other vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been forced to wait at sea off the coast of Italy for more than a week as the country did not grant them permission to dock, following the country’s new right-wing government migration agenda.

Ultimately Italy gave the vessels permission to dock, but only allowed minors and people in need of urgent medical care to disembark.

The rest of the migrants were taken in by the French government, which processed their requests for asylum and decided on whether they were allowed to stay or will be deported to their country of origin.

According to data from the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR, around 136,500 migrants have reached Europe via Mediterranean sea crossings this year, and more than 1,800 have died or gone missing.