German city shuts Christmas markets after alleged threat

The western German city of Duesseldorf closed Christmas markets in its historic city centre as a precaution on Monday after police announced they received a threat targeting one of them..
A city spokesperson said that the old town, including the city hall, had been closed off but did not give a reason for it.
The Bild newspaper, which first reported the closures, said a caller had threatened to crash a truck into the market at the city hall.
Officers were on site but the situation remained calm, police said.
#Germany #Deutschland – Police clear #Düsseldorf #Christmas markets – ther Christmas markets in downtown Düsseldorf were also cleared and closed. According to the police, the background was an “abstract threat situation” https://t.co/iZsKM7OVpl pic.twitter.com/WgKCgNZ21q
— DignityAtHome-AntiNuclearWar (@SeniorLivesMatr) December 5, 2022
Just over a week ago, police in Berlin closed roads and stepped up security around the Alexanderplatz Christmas market due to a phone-in threat.
Berliner Zeitung reported at the time that an unidentified person had called police saying he planned to plough his car into the crowds of revellers.
Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it had investigated suspected abuse of the emergency hotline.
Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.
