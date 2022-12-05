You are here
Home > News > German city shuts Christmas markets after alleged threat

German city shuts Christmas markets after alleged threat

The western German city of Duesseldorf closed Christmas markets in its historic city centre as a precaution on Monday after police announced they received a threat targeting one of them..

A city spokesperson said that the old town, including the city hall, had been closed off but did not give a reason for it.

The Bild newspaper, which first reported the closures, said a caller had threatened to crash a truck into the market at the city hall.

Officers were on site but the situation remained calm, police said.

Just over a week ago, police in Berlin closed roads and stepped up security around the Alexanderplatz Christmas market due to a phone-in threat.

Berliner Zeitung reported at the time that an unidentified person had called police saying he planned to plough his car into the crowds of revellers.

Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it had investigated suspected abuse of the emergency hotline.

Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.


