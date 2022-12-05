German city shuts Christmas markets after alleged threat

The western German city of Duesseldorf closed Christmas markets in its historic city centre as a precaution on Monday after police announced they received a threat targeting one of them..

A city spokesperson said that the old town, including the city hall, had been closed off but did not give a reason for it.

The Bild newspaper, which first reported the closures, said a caller had threatened to crash a truck into the market at the city hall.

Officers were on site but the situation remained calm, police said.

#Germany #Deutschland – Police clear #Düsseldorf #Christmas markets – ther Christmas markets in downtown Düsseldorf were also cleared and closed. According to the police, the background was an “abstract threat situation” https://t.co/iZsKM7OVpl pic.twitter.com/WgKCgNZ21q

— DignityAtHome-AntiNuclearWar (@SeniorLivesMatr) December 5, 2022

Just over a week ago, police in Berlin closed roads and stepped up security around the Alexanderplatz Christmas market due to a phone-in threat.

Berliner Zeitung reported at the time that an unidentified person had called police saying he planned to plough his car into the crowds of revellers.

Police gave the all-clear after about three hours, saying it had investigated suspected abuse of the emergency hotline.

Twelve people were killed in 2016 when a man drove a stolen truck into a busy Christmas market in Berlin.