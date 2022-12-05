Armed gangs, corruption and sanctions: Haiti still in disarray

Canada imposed sanctions on Monday on three high-profile members of the economic elite in Haiti, accusing them of providing help to armed gangs, the Canadian Foreign Ministry stated in a press release.

The foreign ministry added that the sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, Reynold Deeb and Sherif Abdallah, freezing any assets they may hold in Canada.

“Canada has reason to believe these individuals are using their status as high-profile members of the economic elite in Haiti to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through money laundering and other acts of corruption,” the foreign ministry’s statement said.

Gang violence

Haiti’s gangs have expanded their power since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry has faced difficulties restoring order to the country.

“These gangs and their supporters continue to terrorize vulnerable populations in Haiti with impunity and are precipitating a humanitarian crisis in the country that includes the resurgence of cholera. They are also committing unspeakable violence, including widespread sexual violence, against affected populations and impeding the delivery of critical services and humanitarian aid,” the Canadian communiqué further stated.

Sanctions

The sanctions add to others already imposed by Ottawa, including on three Haitian politicians in November, and “are intended to put pressure on those responsible for the ongoing violence and instability in Haiti,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two current and former Haitian senators, accusing them of engaging in international drug trafficking activities. This was Washington’s latest action targeting corruption in the Caribbean country.