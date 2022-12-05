Chinese Shenzhou-14 astronauts return to Earth safe and sound

The three astronauts aboard China’s Shenzhou-14 manned spaceship returned to Earth safe and in good health on Sunday, according to medics.

The Shenzhou-14’s return capsule, carrying astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia at 20:09 Beijing Time, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) reported.

After 183 days in space, the #Shenzhou14 trio have successfully touched down in Inner Mongolia, north China. Welcome home!

— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) December 4, 2022

Upon landing, the search and rescue team spotted the target on time and got to the site immediately.

“The search and rescue this time was very smooth as the return capsule landed as planned at a point very close to the theoretical landing position… our aerial team and ground team both reached the site immediately,” said Hu Xiaochun, deputy head of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

The Chinese recovery team has cut the Shenzhou 14 spacecraft's parachute line by hand. This parachute line is normally severed automatically moments after landing to avoid dragging on the capsule.

— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) December 4, 2022

After the cabin door opened, on-site medics entered, checking up on the astronauts and confirmed that they were in good health.

The three astronauts went to the country’s space station on June 5. They completed multiple tasks during their mission, including overseeing five rendezvous and docking procedures, performing three extravehicular activities, giving a live science lecture, and conducting several sci-tech experiments.

They carried out space station platform inspections and tests, equipment maintenance, and the management of materials and the space station. They also unlocked and installed scientific experiment cabinets in lab modules Wentian and Mengtian.

Chinese pioneers

The Shenzhou-14 astronauts accomplished many “firsts” in China’s space history, including the first rendezvous and docking between two 20-ton-level spacecraft and the first in-orbit transposition of a space station module.

Moreover, they are the first crew to enter the space station’s two lab modules, and they set a record of making three spacewalks on a single flight mission.

They also helped realise the world’s fastest automated rendezvous and docking of the cargo craft Tianzhou-5 with the space station in about two hours.