Islamist suicide bombings trial begins, biggest in Belgian history

The largest trial in Belgian history kicked off on Monday with 10 men accused of involvement in Islamist suicide bombings in Brussels in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured over 300.

Set to last seven months, the trial revived painful memories for those who lost loved ones, were injured or witnessed the twin bombings at the airport and a third bomb on the metro on March 22, 2016.

Around 1,000 people have registered to be represented in the hearings.

“I had a lot of trouble sleeping last night. I know this is the opening of a major trial, so we feel like it’s a fairly historic day,” Christelle Giovannetti, who now wears hearing aids due to injuries in the metro bombing, told reporters before the trial began.

Sylvie Ingels, who was near the first airport bomb, said she had had repeated nightmares in recent days.

“It was important to be here. It’s their trial but at the same time, it’s ours. We are waiting for some answers,” she said.

Nine of the accused are charged with multiple murders and attempted murders in a terrorist context, and face potential life sentences. All 10 are accused of participating in the activities of a terrorist group.

One of the group will be tried in absentia, but is presumed to have been killed in Syria.

The Brussels bombings were claimed by Islamic State and killed 15 men and 17 women, who came from Belgium, the United States, Netherlands, Sweden, Britain, China, France, Germany, India, Peru and Poland — many of them based in the city which is home to EU institutions and NATO.

Three suicide attackers also died in the blasts.

Amongst those on trial is Mohamed Abrini, who prosecutors say went to the airport with two suicide bombers, but fled without detonating his suitcase of explosives.

Salah Abdeslam, the main suspect in the Paris trial, is also on trial.

In accordance with Belgium court procedure, the defendants have not declared whether they are innocent or guilty.

The trial in the former headquarters of NATO is estimated to cost at least EUR 35 mln.