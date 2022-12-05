Protesters in Mongolia storm the State Palace

Crowds protesting in the capital of Mongolia against the corruption of the government stormed the Government Palace in Ulaanbaatar on Monday, December 5, according to local media.

Protesters gathered outside the Government Palace, also known as the State Palace, in Sukhbaatar Square in the capital. Later on, they broke the police lines protecting the building and poured inside the government complex.

Protesters in #Mongolia are trying to storm the Government House. The road to the prime minister's residence has already been blocked by police.

According to media reports, protests in the country erupted after reports that officials had stolen large quantities of coal. pic.twitter.com/SlzsVMh3wS

According to Mongolian media, protesters reached the complex houses and various state buildings, including the offices of the president and prime minister.

The people protesting are calling on the government to announce the names of the officials who were involved in a recent corruption scandal.



Protesters say corrupt officials are to blame for the embezzlement of USD 12 billion in coal that Mongolia was supposed to supply to China in the past two years.