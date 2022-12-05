Touching moment ‘super dad’ Szczęsny comforts his crying son after 3-1 loss to France

In the heart-warming scene which has since gone viral, the 33-year-old is seen hugging the sobbing four-year-old as he kneels down and whispers in his ear.

This is the heartwarming moment goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny comforts his son Liam after Poland lost 3-1 to France.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the Juventus goalkeeper with one saying: “Mr. Szczęsny is a national treasure of Polish football.”

Another posted: “Don’t cry little one. Your dad played very well and was the best goalkeeper. You can be proud of him.”

Yet another wrote simply: “What a super dad.”

Considered one of Poland’s best players at the Qatar World Cup, Szczęsny won the hearts of millions with his stunning saves, most notably in a controversial penalty against Argentinian forward Lionel Messi.

The save also saw him become the third goalkeeper in World Cup history to save two penalties in one tournament.

With football running in his blood, Szczęsny’s father was Poland’s goalkeeper from 1991-1996, his Ukrainian-Polish wife has now hinted that their son may one day follow in their footsteps.

Following Poland’s loss to France, Marina Łuczenko-Szczęsny posted on Instagram: “We may end prematurely, but with our heads held high.

“It was an unforgettable tournament that made history.

“I hope that in x years my little son will stand in the goal and lead our national team to the top.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Szczęsny was quick to condemn the attack, saying ‘Ukrainian blood flows in my son’s veins’.

Along with the rest of the Polish national football team players, he also refused to play in the 2022 World Cup playoff match against Russia.

When not saving goals, Szczęsny and his wife run a business buying, finishing and designing luxury interiors.