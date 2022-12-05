Poland’s World Cup campaign review: What the future holds?

With the Poland squad returning home on Monday the players and coaching staff will have to reflect on what was ultimately a relatively successful campaign, having reached the last 16 for the first time since 1986 and going out valiantly to world champions France.

The success of reaching the knockout stage was tempered for many Polish fans and analysts by the style in which Poland got out of the group.

An especially defensive display in a goalless draw with Mexico, followed by a slightly fortuitous victory and only marginally more adventurous display against the Saudi’s, concluded with defeat against Argentina in a match where they barely crossed the half way line.

However, Czesław Michniewicz could make a fair argument to say that he achieved the stated objective and has always been clear that he did not feel he had the players capable of taking games to opponents at this level.

He could also legitimately claim that his team were a little more pleasing on the eye, and expressed themselves more against France when they were free from the weight of expectation of getting out of the group.

Besides, Poland are certainly not the only defensive-minded team at the tournament. Australia for example, typically set up with a very rigid, risk-averse system.

The key difference is that Australia have no players competing at the highest level for their clubs and on paper there is a considerable gulf in class. Poland have four players playing for elite clubs in the Champions League this season and several others competing at a high standard in Germany, England, Italy and France.

Michniewicz’s conundrum

In the face of criticism the Polish coach has maintained that his team’s style of play is simply pragmatic. This raises the question, if it is merely pragmatism, is he making the most of the tools at his disposal? Furthermore, his defence-first approach may have broader implications for the future of the national team.

Asked by Polish media if he planned to play at the 2026 World Cup should his nation qualify, Lewandowski was quoted by Reuters as saying: “It’s still a long way to go and, obviously, you need to enjoy the game.

“If we attack, try to attack, it’s a bit different. But if we play defensively, there’s no joy.”

Michniewicz responded saying: “I think his (Lewandowski) situation is difficult because the style of football for Portugal or France is more beneficial for the striker, they have more passes around the penalty area.

“We are not like that because of our limitations, not because we want to be. I think Robert is in a difficult situation but that doesn’t mean he won’t score.”

Michniewicz’s side play within themselves because of collective defensive frailties, as illustrated by the reliance on Wojciech Szczęsny’s brilliance in goal, and a midfield incapable of maintaining possession over prolonged periods.

With Glik and Krychowiak at the tail end of their careers this issue will likely be exacerbated in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The emergence of youngsters Kiwior, Zalewski and Kamiński points to a bright future but for all their undoubted potential they do not solve Poland’s aforementioned fundamental problems.

In Lewandowski and Zieliński, Poland have two world class players who play key roles in teams that tend to play free wheeling attacking football but more often than not look a shadow of the players fans are familiar with from Barcelona and Napoli.

Michniewicz is facing a catch-22 situation looking to the future; should he shake off his ultra defensive reputation and try to get the most from his array of attacking talent, appeasing his star player in the process, or maintain the approach that has, in less than a year made him Poland’s most successful coach in over a generation?