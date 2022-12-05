Indonesia’s Java on alert following the eruption of Mount Semeru

A violent eruption at Indonesia’s tallest volcano forced authorities to impose an eight-kilometer no-go zone and evacuate entire villages on Monday, putting thousands on high alert.

A Basarnas spokesperson, Tholib Vatelehan, reported that the provincial search and rescue agency deployed teams to assess damage near Mount Semeru, with low rainfall giving some reprieve.

There have been no reports of casualties or disruptions to air travel.

The 3,676-metre volcano erupted at 2:46pm local time on Sunday (07:46GMT). Residents captured footage of Mt. Semeru spewing a giant cloud of grey ash high above its crater, which engulfed the mountain and surrounding rice paddy fields, roads, and bridges, and turned the sky black. On Twitter, the Environment Ministry posted a video showing a pyroclastic flow of lava, rocks, and hot gases.

Authorities reported that almost 2,500 people had to evacuate due to the eruption, many on motorcycles.

Indonesia’s volcanology and geological hazard mitigation agency raised the alert level for Mt. Semeru to the highest on Sunday. Residents were also warned not to approach within 8 km of the summit, or 500 metres of riverbanks, because of the risk of lava flows.

More than 50 people died and thousands were displaced when Semeru erupted last year.

The eruption, some 640 km east of the capital, Jakarta, follows a series of earthquakes in the west of Java, including one last month that killed more than 300 people.

Indonesia, a nation of 270 million islands along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is one of the planet’s most disaster-prone countries. With 142 volcanoes, Indonesia has the largest population living in close range to a volcano, including 8.6 million within merely 10km from one.